Reports coming out of Spain today claim that Barcelona are already looking ahead to the summer of 2018 and that they have already singled out one player to be the object of attention over the next 12 months.



Marcus Rashford is the player that cub chiefs want to be the successor to Uruguayan frontman Luis Suarez. It’s claimed that the Catalan giants will look to off-load their 30-year-old at the end of the current campaign and want to put Rashford in his place alongside new signing Ousmane Dembele and Lionel Messi.

A move for Rashford won’t come cheap however, with latest reports claiming it would take an offer in the region of £185M to try to prize the 19-year-old away from Old Trafford and even that may not be enough.



Suarez arrived in Catalonia three years ago and in that time he has won two domestic league titles and a Champions League.