Barcelona still have problems in their defence;has failed to convince since his arrival from Sevilla in 2015 and as we reported on Calciomercato.com earlier today , a January move to Galatasaray now looks imminent. The player who has been keeping Vidal out of the starting line-up, Sergi Roberto, has also failed to impress and coach Luis Enrique wants club officials to bring him reinforcements next month.

The player at the top of his wish-list is Shakhtar Donetsk veteran Darijo Srna. The 34-year-old Croatian is out of contract in the Ukraine next summer and the blaugrana are confident they can persuade the club to part with their player on a free-transfer in January. Srna has vast experience having represented his country over 130 times and has been at his current club since 2003 making over 300 appearances. He started his professional career with Hajduk Split way back in 1999.





