Barcelona want to activate buy-back clause to sign AC Milan winger
12 February at 16:20Gerard Deulofeu joined AC Milan on loan from Everton this past January. The Spanish winger had been failing to prove his potential in England but is now putting down some very good performances with the Serie A giants, so much so Barcelona are considering signing him back once the current season ends.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the Nou Camp hierarchy believe they should sign Deulofeu regardless their plans for the player’s future. Barcelona, in fact, can take the Spaniard back to Barcelona for just € 8 million and the blaugrana believe that there Deulofeu’s qualities are definitely worth such a small investment.
Once Deulofeu joins Barcelona on a permanent deal, the LaLiga giants can decide to sell him for a bigger price or keep him at the club as a back-up for the MSN. Deulofeu will leave AC Milan at the end of the season as the player has joined the club in a dry loan spell. The player could then return to Everton or move to Barcelona if the Spaniards decide to sign him back from the Toffees.
