Gerard Deulofeu joined AC Milan on loan from Everton this past January. The Spanish winger had been failing to prove his potential in England but is now, so much so Barcelona are considering signing him back once the current season ends. According to Mundo Deportivo , the Nou Camp hierarchy believe they should sign Deulofeu regardless their plans for the player’s future. Barcelona, in fact,Once Deulofeu joins Barcelona on a permanent deal, the LaLiga giants can decide toDeulofeu will leave AC Milan at the end of the season as the player has joined the club in a dry loan spell. The player could then return to Everton or move to Barcelona if the Spaniards decide to sign him back from the Toffees.