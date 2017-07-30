Barcelona want to sell €35m Man United, Liverpool target
01 August at 11:40Manchester United are interested in signing Andre Gomes, according to Sport.
The Portuguese midfielder moved to the Nou Camp last season, but failed to impose himself despite a hefty €35 million transfer fee, starting only 17 Liga games. He is also wanted by Liverpool.
Barcelona want to get rid of a midfielder, and know that Jose Mourinho has a high estimation of Gomes.
One year ago the Champions League finalists were reported to be interested in Andre Gomes who eventually joined Barcelona in a € 35 million deal.
Marca.wrote yesterday that they wanted to get rid of Arda Turan, but that nobody would touch the former Atletico Madrid man, or at least not at Barca’s prices.
They are, however, happy to sell Gomes for €35 million. Liverpool have also been linked to the midfielder, and asked for both Rafinha and him as part of the Philippe Coutinho deal.
@EdoDalmonte
