Paris Saint-Germain have rejected Barcelona’s offer for Angel Di Maria, according to the latest reports.

The Gazzetta dello Sport report, in fact, that the Blaugrana were willing to accept less than Neymar’s

The Argentine didn’t start last season well, despite being signed for a huge

PSG don’t seem to have a problem, however, and this may confirm that Unai Emery values the Argentine.

Di Maria is close to Messi, with the former believed to have lobbied for his international team-mate in the past.

A former Real Madrid player, Di Maria had an “anti-Barca” clause in his deal when he moved to Old Trafford three years ago. Since he’s moved on, however, it is no longer valid.

€222 million release clause if Di Maria was tossed into the deal.€63 million two seasons ago. Though he ended it well by totalling six Ligue 1 goals (and he bagged ten in his first campaign at the Parc des Princes), Di Maria may struggle with Neymar’s arrival.