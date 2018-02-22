Barcelona warned as Lazio name price for ‘Iniesta successor’
28 April at 13:15Following yesterday’s announcement confirming that Andrés Iniesta will leave Barcelona at the end of the season, one of La Blaugrana’s main priorities ahead of this summer’s transfer window is to identify a suitable replacement for the legendary Spanish internationalist.
Indeed, according to the latest reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Liga leaders have already identified Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto as an ideal successor to Iniesta, who is set to join Chinese Super League side Chongqing Lifan.
However, Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito is a notoriously tough negotiator and will not allow the former Sevilla and Liverpool man to leave Rome for anything less than €40 million.
It remains to be seen whether Barça are willing to invest such a significant sum of money on a player who has only managed to hit top form within the last year or so, following a particularly disappointing spell on Merseyside under Brendan Rodgers.
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
