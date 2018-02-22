Barcelona warned as Tottenham name Alderweireld price-tag
21 March at 20:30Barcelona are still looking for some defensive reinforcement for next season despite the signing of Yerry Mina earlier this January.
The blaugrana have been scouting several top centre-backs during the current campaign and Tottenham ace Toby Alderweireld is reported to be one of the players the blaugrana are keeping a close eye on.
The contract of the Belgium International expires at the end of the season and according to reports in Alderweireld’s home country the Premier League giants have accepted to sell their star defender for a fair price-tag.
Nlh.be reports Tottenham have slapped a € 50 million-price tag on the talented centre-back who has been struggling with injuries during the current campaign.
The 29-year-old is one of Spurs’ regular starters but he has only managed 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season and Tottenham would accept to sell him for a very high price-tag in the summer. Will Barcelona end up offering as much to welcome the player’s services?
