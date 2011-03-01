Barcelona will name new Coach on May 29th
22 May at 18:25Barcelona have confirmed that they will wait until the end of the month to announce their new manager.
“We will officially announce the name of our new Coach on May 29th,” Josep Maria Bartomeu recently let it be known.
With Luis Enrique recently announcing that he would be leaving Barcelona after they lost 4-0 to PSG in the Champions League, the Catalans have been linked to a number of names.
Ernesto Valverde appears to be the favourite so far, the Athletic Bilbao Coach achieving consistently good results in Spain.
Among the other names linked to the Blaugrana bench, that of Max Allegri has faded in recent weeks, as has that of Sevilla gaffer Jorge Sampaoli, who could be set to take over Argentina, his native country, instead.
"On Monday 29 May we will announce the new coach," reveals president @jmbartomeu #FCBlive— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 21, 2017
Go to comments