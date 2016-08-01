Barcelona will still try to sign Coutinho despite recent contract extension says Liverpool legend
26 January at 10:08Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has told Sky Sports that Philippe Coutinho’s recent contract extension with Liverpool is not enough to persuade Barcelona to give up on the Brazilian star next summer. The former Inter star has just extended his stay at the club until 2022 with a salary in the region of £ 200.000. According to Carragher, however, Barcelona will still try to sign Coutinho in the summer transfer window.
“We've had plenty of players in the past Liverpool who have signed big contracts then moved on”, Carragher told Sky Sports (via The Daily Mail)
“If Coutinho wasn't happy he wouldn't sign a contract. We hear there's no release clause which again doesn't mean everything.”
“Liverpool are no different to every other club in world football besides two. If Barcelona or Real Madrid come for one of your players and pay what you want, they're going, because 99 per cent of players want to play for those two clubs.”
