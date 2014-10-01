Barcelona winger confirms China talks

Barcelona winger Arda Turan has released an interview with NTV Sport confirming that a Chinese club have recently made contact to sign him in January. Felipe Scolari’s side Guanghzou Evergrande had been linked with welcoming the player’s services, but Turan has said to be happy at Barcelona and not interested in the Chinese Super League side’s offer.



“ They've contacted me, but I’m very happy at Barcelona. I have still many years left in my contract and I can stay here until I’m 33. I’m playing in one of the best clubs in the world and I can only say that I’m feeling very much part of this club.”



​Useless to say that Arda would get much more game time in any other European team which is not Barcelona as the likes of Neymar, Messi and Suarez are not properly to easiest competitors to face when it comes to make it in the starting XI. The Turkey star, however, doesn’t want to leave the Nou Camp as he’s happy in Barcelona, not to mention that Luis Enrique trusts him so much that he has given the former Atletico Madrid star many chances to shine as Arda has 11 goals in 19 appearances with the blaugrana so far this season.

