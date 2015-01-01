Barcelona winger sparks Chelsea transfer speculations by buying new home close to Stamford Bridge
17 February at 13:50Barcelona winger Arda Turan is being heavily linked with a move to either Chelsea or Arsenal and his last purchase could be proof that the 30-year-old will be moving to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign. According to Spanish paper Sport, the former Atletico Madrid star has bought a new property close to Chelsea’s stadium Stamford Bridge and sources close to the player admit that the Turkey International has held transfer talks with the Premier League giants.
According to Turkish paper Fotomac, Arda met representatives of Chelsea last week to begin preliminary transfer talks over a possible summer move to the club. The confirmation that the player has recently travelled to London comes from this picture (credit Sport) that portraits Arda alongside his former Atletico Madrid teammate Diego Costa.
Arda Turan is finally getting some regular game time at the Nou Camp mainly playing as attacking midfielder and not as a winger. The Turkey International has 13 goals in 27 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his contract with Barcelona runs until 2020.
