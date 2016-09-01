Barcelona worried over release clause of Man Utd target after Van Dijk record move

Liverpool made a huge signing yesterday as they confirmed the acquisition of Virgil Van Dijk from Southampton for a 75 million pounds fee (around 85 million euros). Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were also on the player but Liverpool ended up getting him as they dished out a very hefty transfer fee. Many clubs have taken note of the transfer fee and one of these clubs is Barcelona. Umtiti has a 60 million euros release clause as they feel that he is now worth more than this if you take into account Van Dijk's price tag. They will review the situation with Umtiti as they do not want to lose him under any condition since Valverde views him as an integral part within his club. According to the Daily Mail (via Sport), Manchester United and Manchester CIty have their eyes on the Blaugrana player as Barcelona will have to move quickly on this front.



Umtiti started 17 games for the Blaugrana this season as he has been very good for them indeed...