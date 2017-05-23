Barcelona would accept €150m for MSN member
23 May at 13:10Barcelona wouldn’t be opposed to selling Neymar, and have set a price for him, according to ‘El Chiringuito’.
The Spanish program confirms that the Blaugrana aren’t sure that Neymar will necessarily stay, and could accept an €150 million offer for him.
PSG were very interested in making a mammoth offer for the Brazilian last year, but were unsuccessful.
Despite playing a starring role this season, the Brazilian international has had his problems at the club, including getting into a discussion with Juan Carlos Unzué, who is seen as Luis Enrique’s successor.
What is even funnier is that Neymar was insisting - as were many of his team-mates - that Unzué, Enrique’s assists, take over as Coach next season.
The Brazilian was told to focus on playing, leading to a scuffle. He’s getting on poorly with other elements of the locker room, too, and his extracurricular activities aren’t drawing rave reviews, either.
@EdoDalmonte
