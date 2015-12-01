Barcelona, Dybala and Griezmann are the favorites but there are some obstacles ahead

This might be a very disappointing season for FC Barcelona as they have been eliminated from the UEFA Champions league by Juventus and they might lose the league title to Real Madrid (both clubs are tied a top the standings but Real do have a game in hand...).



According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are still very high on Juve's Paulo Dybala as they like him a lot. The problem? He recently renewed his deal with Juventus and Marotta's club consider him to be worth well over 100 million euros. Griezmann is another player that they like a lot even if he will also cost close to 100 million euros and Manchester United seem to be in pole position. Between Griezmann and Dybala, the French International is likely to be an easier target to get as Juventus won't budge easily on the Dybala front.



Luis Enrique will be leaving the club at the end of the season as FC Barcelona will likely be active during this summer's transfer window.