Barella prefers Inter move
23 March at 15:30CalcioMercato understand from sources close to Nicolo Barella that the player prefers a move to Serie A giants Inter Milan.
The 21-year-old Barella has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Italian football over the past two seasons. He has been an important player for Cagliari this season too, appearing 25 times and finding the back of the net five times, assisting once.
CalcioMercato has understood from sources close to the player that the midfielder wants a move to the nerazzurri above any other club and will push for a move to the San Siro in the upcoming summer, with Roma and Juventus also after him.
While meetings between Roma and Cagliari did take place in mid December and the price of the player is around 40 million euros, Inter Milan seems to be his likeliest destination, as things stand.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
