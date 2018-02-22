Bari fans display shocking banner
05 March at 16:10Fans of Serie B side Bari unfurled a deplorable banner in the city following the tragic death of Fiorentina skipper Davide Astori.
The 31-year-old Astori was found dead in his hotel room in the early hours of the morning of the 4th of March. The defender had represented the Italian national side on multiple ocassions and had previously plied his trade with Roma, Cagliari and AC Milan.
Bari fans unfurled a banner at the Poggiofranco, which read "Why Astori and not Massielo".
While the banner doesn't go on to demean the death of Astori, it wishes for the death of former Bari player Andrea Massiello, who had famously scored an own goal against Lecce and that was later linked to his ties with match-fixing. The current Atalanta defender was later banned for match-fixing and he had reportedly fixed as many as 26 games in total.
The instance derided Masiello's relationship with Bari fans, who did show the banner out of hate, but hoping for someone's death is not at all acceptable.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
