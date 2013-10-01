England midfielder Ross Barkley’s deadline day refusal to join Chelsea was one of one the big headlines of last Thursday’s final day of business in the Premier League but the player claims that reports suggesting that he snubbed the move whilst undergoing a medical are incorrect.



Everton owner Farhad Moshiri stated that the 23-year-old had undergone tests at Stamford Bridge but Barkley hit back explaining that his current rehabilitation from a hamstring injury prevented him having sort of medical in West London.



The player took to Twitter to declare that; “Contrary to a number of reports in the press, I did not undertake a medical with any club at any point. I simply decided that due to my injury, it would be best to make a decision on my future and assess all my options in January when fully fit. Thanks for all of the support.”

