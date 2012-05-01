Ross Barkley to have medical today at Chelsea. Fee in region of £15m — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 5, 2018

It looks like it’s going to happen. Chelsea are about to land Ross Barkley at the cut-rate price of €17 million.Per Paul Joyce of The Times, the Everton midfielder - whose contract expires this summer - is on his way to Chelsea to undergo physical tests before putting pen to paper.The prospect of his move from Goodison Park to Stamford Bridge seemingly materialized overnight. Antonio Conte was looking to reinforce his midfield with a condensed schedule ahead.