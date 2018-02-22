Bartomeu fuels Neymar transfer talk
27 April at 13:45Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has opened up about his willingness to bring former superstar Neymar back to the Nou Camp.
The 26-year-old Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer in what was a shocking, record breaking move from Barcelona for a fee in the region of 222 million euros. While the Brazilian is currently injured, Neymar has impressed for the Parisiens this season, scoring 28 times in all competitions, assisting 16 times.
In a recent interview that Barcelona president Bartomeu gave to Spanish outlet Cadena SER, he was asked his take on possibly bringing Neymar back to Barcelona in the upcoming summer from PSG. Bartomeu said: "If I'd want him to come back, yes."
"He had been with us for four years and he was a great player for us. But I don't think PSG want to sell him."
This comes amidst not just Neymar's injury, but rumors linking the forward with a move back to Barcelona and also to Real Madrid.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
