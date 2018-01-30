Bartra: former Barça defender to snub Juve in favour of La Liga return
30 January at 11:05Former Barcelona defender Marc Bartra is about to leave Borussia Dortumd to join Betis Sevilla, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The Spain centre-back had been linked with joining Juventus either in the current transfer window or in the summer but according to the Catalan paper, Bartra will make return to Spain in the coming hours.
Betis, in fact, have reached an agreement with both Borussia Dortmund and the player who will undergo medical tests in the coming hours.
Bartra is set to join Betis on loan with obligation to buy.
According to the report, Bartra is set to sign a four-year deal. Juventus had been monitoring the talented defender as they are looking for a replacement for Benedikt Howedes who has been struggling with injuries in the current campaign.
Bartra switched Barcelona with Borussia Dortmund for €8 million in summer 2016. He went on to play 51 games scoring five goals with the Bundesliga giants.
