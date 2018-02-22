Barzagli: 'For Bonucci it will be a very special game'

Andrea Barzagli spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the big Juve-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Bonucci? For us it won't make much of a difference but this will be a special game for Leo. He will make his return here in Turin as he will be playing against many of his friends. It will be funny to see him in another jersey but then we will be all business like usual. Real Madrid? We would be making a big mistake if we focus on Real since we first have to play against AC Milan. The rossoneri will give it their all so it won't be easy for us. Napoli are playing well and they will keep putting pressure on us so we have to focus on one game at a time. We have important objectives to reach. These two games against AC Milan and Real Madrid will be crucial for our entire season...".