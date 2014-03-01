Juve: Barzagli reveals details of expected renewal and Buffon’s future
20 January at 16:40Interviewed by Sky Sport , Andrea Barzagli has confirmed that he is one step away from signing a renewal with Juventus until 20 June 2019.
"I spoke with the organization and with Beppe Marotta, the position is that both parties are willing to continue our relationship. I hope to continue playing for Juventus,” said the legendary defender.
“Let's say we are at a good point.”
Barzagli spoke about the pride he feels when he sees all the trophies Juventus has won. However, “the thing that has meant the most to me was the inauguration of the Stadium.”
He also spoke about the importance of Gianluigi Buffon, with whom he’s been a teammate for many year. “Gigi is our captain. For us it is fundamental that he is on the field and in the locker room. In the future I can see him do well with a role in the FIGC. Having a former player like him for Italy would be an advantage for the whole movement.”
Go to comments