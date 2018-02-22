Barzagli: 'Ronaldo's goal will go down in the history books...'

Andrea Barzagli spoke to Canale 20 after the Juve-Real Madrid (0-3) game, here is what he had to say on the matter as he only had praise for Cristiano Ronaldo:



"Ronaldo? Well it's not easy to face him since he is one of the best ever. We weren't perfect tonight and he will make you pay any little mistake you make. His second goal? Well it will surely go down in the history books, too bad it was against us. We have to accept this defeat and move forward. Ronaldo always scores, it isn't only against us. He scored over 100 goals in this competition so everyone struggles against him. We had a difficult night tonight that's for sure. Over-head kick? It was a great goal, what more to say. Too bad it happened against us. First goal? On the first goal I am at blame since Giorgio told me to cover the first player but Benzema did a great job blocking me off so I couldn't get there. We now have to focus on our next game and that's all we can do...".