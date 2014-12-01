Barzagli says Pogba ‘would like to be at Juventus’

Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has released an interview with Tuttosport revealing that Paul Pogba has recently Skyped his former teammates telling them to be happy for their results and that he’d like to be there with them.



“Pogba has called us, he was delighted with our results and of course he’d like to be here. Pogba said he supports us. Once you are part of this group you always remain in touch. That’s our strength: we are a great team on and off the pitch. It’s not a cliché, we are happy to stay together”, Barzagli said.



“We are always ready to help each other, there are no stars, we are always at the same level. Everybody wants to win, everybody is very ambitious and for some of us is the last chance to win something important.”



​Pogba left Juventus to join Manchester United last summer becoming the most expensive player in the history of the game as the Red Devils paid € 105 million to welcome his services. The Frenchman had left Manchester United four years before as a free agent.

