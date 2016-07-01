Basel manager admits perfection needed against Man City

Basel will need to be "perfect" if they are to beat a Manchester City team that has "basically no weaknesses", according to head coach Raphael Wicky. City head to the Swiss champions in the opening leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday as strong favorites to progress to the quarter-finals.



Although Wicky's side defeated Manchester United in the group stage, the former Hamburg and Atletico Madrid midfielder acknowledges City are an entirely different beast.



"We always have a plan and get prepared," Wicky told reporters. "For the match, we want to keep our chances high, but I have no real tactical strategy.”



“If we, Basel, fight in such competitions, we need a perfect game on a perfect day, playing with a lot of courage. And our supporters need to be there to make the night victorious for us. We need a perfect night if we are to stage a surprise. We have to believe, have the mentality that we can do it, but there is no real tactical plan behind it."