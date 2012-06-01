Bastia fans have attacked Lyon players.#SCBOLpic.twitter.com/Mh2bSJRa8m — Hakan Akın (@hknakn95) 16 aprile 2017

As the pre-game warm-ups were coming to an end, some Bastia supporters invaded the pitch and tried to attack Lyon's Memphis Depay. At that point, a Lyon trainer tried to intervene but he was tossed aside. In the end, nearly 50 unauthorized people entered the pitch and started kicking football balls everywhere. The Lyon players left for the locker-rooms but the supporters follolwed them until the end of the tunnel. At the end of the first half of play, Lyon keeper Anthony Lopes was also attacked as he was trying to head towards the locker-room of his team. At that point, the referee decided to cancel the game as Bastia will likely receive a hefty ban.It has to be said that many Bastia supporters jeered the pitch invaders as they were against their actions. Even so the game had to be cancelled for player security reasons.