Bati-gol, Fiorentina legend Gabriel Batistuta returns to Florence
07 September at 20:20Gabriel Omar Batistuta will return to Florence for the event Wired Next Fest, which will take place on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1st. This will be an important opportunity for the legendary player to return to the place where he attracted attention from all over the globe, scoring numerous spectacular goals. It’s also a chance for the fans to embrace the Argentinian Lion King who gave so much joy to the fans of Fiorentina, wearing the Viola colors. For years Batigol was an absolute Serie A hitman, dominating the penalty areas of Serie A, and scoring both industrial and beautiful goals. In Italy, he is also remembered for his time winning a Scudetto with Roma and a short adventure at Inter.
