Argentine striking legend Gabriel Batistuta has been talking to La Gazzetta dello Sport. The former Fiorentina and Roma star gave his verdict on the latest news surrounding Italian football and first up, were his thoughts on the Giallorossi’s upcoming Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona.



“It will be difficult,” explained Batigol, “but Roma are now amongst the best eight teams in Europe. They will need to play perfectly for 180 minutes for any chance to progress.”



He continued by stating that; “I’ve been following closely, the work done by (Eusebio) Di Francesco and I like the way his team plays.



“In recent years, Roma has always been near the top but the problem has always been that Juventus are just too strong.”

On Edin Dzeko; “He’s a good player and Roma has done well not to sell him in January. Without him I don’t think that they would have reached the quarter-finals.”



On who was best between Gonzalo Higuain and Mauro Icardi, two of Batistuta’s fellow countrymen, he replied; “In my opinion, Higuian is at the top and is playing brilliantly as an out and out striker. Icardi is the same but the difference is that Higuain has spent years at the top.”



Asked whether Icardi’s World Cup place was being hindered because of a disliking to him from Diego Maradona, Batistuta explained; “Not at all. They both deserve to go to the World Cup but only one can play that role. The problem for Icardi is that Higuain is always at the top of his game.”