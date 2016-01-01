Three goals in two games since he joined Borussia Dortmund on-loan from Chelsea, Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi is already the toast of the Bundesliga.





Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has been speaking to Sky Deutschland and has been explaining that the club have had their eye on the 24-year-old for some time.

“We have been keeping tabs on the player for four years,” said Watzke, “We have tried to bring him to Germany before as we thought that he would be the perfect addition to our squad.”



Batshuayi, who failed to find regular football at Stamford Bridge under coach Antonio Conte, has set the Bundesliga alight in his opening two game and when asked about the future, Watzke explained that; “I have asked if we can take him on a permanent basis at the end of the season,” but finished by stating that, “But when (Roman) Abramovich says no, it usually means no.”