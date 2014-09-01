Batshuayi frustrates Atalanta

Former Chelsea star Michy Batshuayi scored a vital brace in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Atalanta in the opener of the last-16 stage. The Belgian striker scored both goals in the second half, allowing his side to level the game in the 65ht minute and win it thanks to a late goal.



The Bundesliga giants dominated the first half and took the lead in the 30th minute with Andre Schurrle.



The Italians reacted in the second half and managed to take the lead through a brace of Josip Ilicic who has now 11 goals in all competitions so far this season.



​Batshuayi spotted Atalanta’s party in the last part of the game scoring two goals in the space of 25 minutes.



Giampiero Gasperini’s side are now travelling back home to Bergamo with the feeling that they can turn things around in the second leg. Atalanta played a very brave game today and would have not deserved to leave the pitch with a defeat.

