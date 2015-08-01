Michy Batshuayi is determined to fill the boots of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Borussia Dortmund, so much so that he is going to steal his celebration.



The 24-year-old made a positive impression in his new surroundings, netting twice on debut, and vowed to emulate Aubameyang’s goal celebration if he finds the target on his home bow against Hamburg on Saturday.



“I will do the somersault in my new stadium,” Batshuayi told reporters ahead of the Bundesliga fixture.



Well, in the 49th minute, he got his opportunity when he slotted home a gorgeous feed from Christian Pulisic. Check out the result below:

