2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?! hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 22 febbraio 2018

Chelsea loanee Michy Batsuayi took to social media yesterday night to reveal that he was racially abused by Atalanta fans during yesterday’s game played at the Mapei Stadium. Batshuayi tweet right after the game and his social media post become viral in just a few minutes.2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands ... really ?! hope you have fun watching the rest of @EuropaLeague on TV while we are through #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPantherAtalanta president Antonio Percassi immediately apologized for his fans’ behaviour telling Sky Sport: “I haven’t heard racial abuses during the game, but if it’d be confirmed I want to apologize with the player and confirm there is no place for this in football.”​Batshuayi scored twice in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-2 win over Atalanta last week and played the whole return leg at the Mapei Stadium yesterday night. The Belgium International will make return to Chelsea at the end of the season, when his loan deal at BVB will expire.