" First of all, I want to say that his understanding with his teammates is still great. He is not for sale at the moment and it isn't true that Bayer Leverkusen placed a 25 million euros price tag on him. This is completely false".

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller had previously stated that Javier Hernandez might leave Germany as there is a lot of interest from big clubs including Chelsea and Liverpool , which sparked a lot of talk on the matter.Yesterday, his agent (Eduardo Hernandez) spoke to La Aficion about his client's future, here is what he had to say on the matter:Hernandez is having a good season so far for Bayer Leverkusen as he has scored 7 goals in 23 games for the German club. Leverkusen are currently in 9th place in the Bundesliga standings as they will be hoping to climb up into a Euopean positioning by the end of the season .Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)