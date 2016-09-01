Bayern Munich are officially interested in signing Leon Goretzka, they have announced.

The Bavarians have joined Arsenal, Liverpool and a number of other clubs in the race for the Schalke player, who can leave Gelsenkirchen for free in the summer if he isn’t ready to agree to a new deal.

"Leon Goretzka is a great player, that's clear," sporting director

"He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that. But he is a Germany international and we can say that we are interested in him."

We wrote in recent days through transfer market sorcerer Fabrizo Romano that Juventus weren’t willing to get involved in an auction, signalling that the situation had escalated.

The German press has long given Bayern the edge in the race for Goretzka, but recent news indicated that Arsenal have been meeting with his representatives in order to persuade him to join the Premier League side.