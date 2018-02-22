Bayern Munich could have quite a big shock in stock for their fans: according to the latest reports from Germany,

Mundo Deportivo claim that the Bavarian side is running out of candidates to replace Carlo Ancelotti, whom Heynckes replaced earlier this season.

The German Coach was very successful last time, leading the Bavarians to the a Bundesliga and Champions League in 2013 despite knowing that Pep Guardiola was joining to replace him the following season.

Heynckes has been very good this season, helping the Bavarians regain their lead in the Bundesliga - and win it by miles - as well as reaching the Champions League semi-final.

With Thomas Tuchel rejecting Bayer, it appears that Bayern are struggling to negotiate with Julian Nagelsmann, too. Ralph Hasenhuttl, who has done very well with Leipzig, recently bought a new house there, indicating that he is set to remain there too.

Though Bayern have an emergency option in Niko Kovac (who has done well with Eintracht), they could always stick with Henyckes, who has also won the Champions League with Real Madrid.