It’s been an highly discussed topic this summer, a transfer for Renato Sanches. The 19 year old Bayern midfielder has been on and off the radar of many major European clubs in the past month, from Manchester United to AC Milan. But new statements from Bayern’s CEO have distanced the player from a move to Serie A. It seems that there is a new obstacle in negotiating for the Portuguese star, as explained by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

HIS WORDS - "Sanches is a good player, still young and therefore needs time. We continue to believe in his qualities, so we do not want to sell him outright. We would loan him, to play with continuity and there are many other clubs interested beyond Milan, so I do not think it will go to Italy."

As the summer transfer window begins to close and the World Cup looms in the not so distant future, players such as Renato Sanches that are hoping to fight for a position in their national teams will have to lean extra hard on their clubs to find destinations that will allow them consistency and responsibility. In the coming week, perhaps a loan deal will arrive for the Bayern midfielder.