Carlo Ancelotti claims he didn’t just leave PSG because he had the chance to move to Real Madrid, and is “a fan” of the Ligue 1 club.

The Italian Coach doesn’t seem to bear former club PSG any grudges, despite leaving under a bit of a cloud in May 2013 in order to sign with Real Madrid - with whom he won the Champions League the following season.

“Everybody thought I want to leave PSG because I had the chance to join Real Madrid,” Ancelotti

“But that’s simply not true. I was happy of the club’s project for a long while, but then something changed. Maybe the club wasn’t happy of the overall results, and something broke.”

“So in the end I decided to leave the club. It’s in the past, and now I have a great rapport with PSG, and I have some great memories of the club.

Ancelotti joined the Parisians midway through the 2011-2012 season, failing to win the Ligue 1 title, only to win that honour the following campaign. His style of play didn’t quite impress PSG fans, however.

“I’m a PSG fan, I always talk to players like Verratti, Thiago Silva…

“I think that it was a good experience for me, because I discovered a new culture, some new people”.