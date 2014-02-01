Bayern Munich have confirmed that they could loan out Renato Sanches.

The Manchester United target is also liked by Juventus, but recently admitted that he’d like the idea of a move to Milan.

“He wants to play regularly and there’s plenty of competition here in his role,”

“We will judge further down the road. Sell him? We need to decide, but we’d almost certainly only consider a loan.

“We’re expecting a lot from him. Let’s not forget that he was the breakout star at last year’s European Championships. There are at least ten teams who would take Sanches immediately.

Renato Sanches moved to the Bundesliga last season for €35m, with another €35m in bonuses, but has struggled to play regular football under Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to Bild recently, the 19-year-old said that “I am not happy about my first year at Bayern Munich, that’s clear.”

“I want to play more consistently and

[a move to] AC Milan is a very interesting option. If the two clubs reach an agreement, I would be happy to join the rossoneri.”