Bayern Munich have issued a rousing defence of Coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking to the press as he announced the extension of Thiago Alcantara’s deal, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said that called Ancelotti “a very good and experienced coach.”

Criticism of the Bavarian side has been mounting since they were eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage in a controversial loss at Real Madrid.

Ancelotti’s charges haven’t won a game in five, but still hold a comfortable lead at the top of the Bundesliga. Their recent elimination from the DFB Pokal at the hands of rivals Borussia Dortmund hasn’t helped, and has brought some of the Italian’s tactics into question.

"The length of his contract is well known, and isn't up for debate," Rummenigge added.

"Things have happened that we cannot influence.

“Injuries, refereeing decisions and sometimes the necessary luck was also missing.

"We shouldn't forget -- a fortnight ago we were at the very top."