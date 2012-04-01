There are somewhat shocking reports out of Germany today, with Kicker reporting that Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is uncertain about his future. It seems that he and the Bavarian leadership are not seeing eye to eye on the German internationals value, with Bayern directors hesitant to offer Boateng any guarantees on being a starter for the club. Perhaps this comes at a time when the defender is beginning to consider his life away from Munich, to secure more playing time ahead of the World Cup next summer.

The former City player has only played in 11 games in the Bundesliga for Bayern this season, kept out for over a month with a shoulder injury. Last season Boateng fought injury as well, with a tendon injury that kept him out of action for an extended time. At this point, perhaps Bayern management are questioning the fitness level of one of their prized defenders. But at age 28, they must be cautious because one would assume a player of Boateng’s quality has quite a few years left at the highest level. Whether or not that happens in a Bayern jersey will be unraveled in the coming months.