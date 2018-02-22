Bayern draw up three-man shortlist to replace Lewandowski
30 March at 14:20According to ESPN, Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have lined up a list of three strikers to replaced the possibly outgoing Robert Lewandowski.
The 29-year-old Lewandowski is currently one of the best number nines in world football and rumors have continuously linked the Pole with a move to Real Madrid. He has though, impressed for the Bavarians this season. Having appeared 25 times in the Bundesliga, Lewandowski has scored 23 times, assisting once.
ESPN report that while Bayern Munich believe that Lewandowski will leave the Allianz Arena this summer, they have already drawn up a list of three replacements for the outgoing former Borussia Dortmund man.
On the top of the list lies Chelsea summer signing Alvaro Morata, who has endured an on and off debut season in the Premier League. Also on the list is Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani, who has scored 24 times for the Parisiens this season. RB Leipzig sensation Timo Werner is also on the list and has scored 11 times for the East German club this season.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments