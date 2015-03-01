Bayern: €35m Chelsea, Milan target will stay
01 August at 14:10Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Renato Sanches will leave Bayern Munich.
The Germans were recently reported to want to offload the Portuguese player on loan because of his high salary.
The Chelsea target was recently the subject of an offer from AC Milan, who wanted the 19-year-old on a €10 million loan, with a €40m buyout clause later.
“There is nothing new with Renato Sanches,” the Coach said in a press conference.
“He has started the season with us, and he’ll stay with us until the end of transfer market, on August 31st.
“He played well in our last match”.
Sanches moved to the Allianz Arena last season for €35m, but has struggled to start regularly for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.
He was signed from Benfica after performing beyond expectations for the Portuguese side, breaking into the starting team as a young academy player, and eventually starting games for his country at Euro 2016.
@EdoDalmonte
