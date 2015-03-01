Carlo Ancelotti has denied that Renato Sanches

The Germans were recently reported to want to offload the Portuguese player on loan because of his high salary.

The Chelsea target was recently the subject of an offer from AC Milan, who wanted the 19-year-old on a €10 million loan, with a €40m buyout clause later.

“There is nothing new with Renato Sanches,”

“He has started the season with us, and he’ll stay with us until the end of transfer market, on August 31st.

“He played well in our last match”.

Sanches moved to the Allianz Arena last season for

He was signed from Benfica after performing beyond expectations for the Portuguese side, breaking into the starting team as a young academy player, and eventually starting games for his country at Euro 2016.

€35m, but has struggled to start regularly for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.