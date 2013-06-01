Bayern extend Man City, Barcelona target
Bayern Munich have beaten their rivals to the punch and secured Thiago Alcantara until 2021.
The Bavarian club published the news today, bad news for supporters of Manchester City and Barcelona, who wanted their former Canterano back.
Coach Pep Guardiola was particularly linked to the Spanish international, who has tied his future to the Bundesliga champions only a day after Kingsley Coman did the same.
The Catalans decided to exercise their option to keep the former Juventus man, who was on a two-year loan.
“Thiago is one of the best and most coveted midfielders in Europe,” said chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge. “We’re very pleased as a club to be able to secure the services of such an amazing player for the long term.”
Thiago then declared: “My family and I feel at home in Munich. Everything is going well here, and I want to win a lot of trophies here with FC Bayern in the future.”
