Bayern eye Juventus star as Lewandowski replacement
03 May at 16:45Reports from German daily BILD say that Bayern Munich are set to make a move for Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala in an attempt to replace Robert Lewandowski.
The 24-year-old Dybala joined Juventus from Palermo in the summer of 2015 and has become one of the world's best players since then. This season, despite some troubles during the turn of the year, Dybala has been some form in front of goal. He has appeared 30 times in the Serie A, out of which 23 have been starts and the Argentine has scored 21 times, assisting five times.
Reports from the BILD say that Bayern have set their sights on Dybala as Robert Lewandowski seems set to seal a move away from the Bavarian club in the upcoming summer.
Dybala, who hasn't scored in the last four games, did hold a meeting with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone on the 20th of March as the Los Rojiblancos too want to bring him as a heir to Antoine Griezmann. Recently though, Bayern too have made a case to sign the forward.
Despite Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's attempts to resolve Lewandowski's situation, the Pole still wants to leave the club, with Real Madrid and Chelsea after him.
The Bavarians, who will have Niko Kovac in charge of from next season, are willing to offer 100 milion euros for Dybala, who will evaluate his future at the Old Lady and look to leave.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
