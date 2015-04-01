Report: Bayern Munich are inching closer to Arsenal star
14 May at 21:45Bayern Munich are ready to have a big summer as they plan on signing a few new players and one of them could be Alexis Sanchez.
According to the Sun (via SunSport), Sanchez' agent has already held talks with Bayern Munich as a move inches closer. It seems like if Alexis Sanchez and Marco Verratti are two of the main targets for Ancelotti's club come summer time but the competition will be stiff. Going back to the Chilean forward, Bild have also confirmed that his agent Fernando Felicevich had already held talks with Bayern concerning a potential summer move to the Allianz Arena. Let's not forget that Felicevich is also the agent of Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal of Bayern.
SunSport added that Bayern also like Verratti a lot but that Barcelona remain to be heavily interested in him as well. Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the UCL by Real Madrid this season as they won the Bundesliga title.
