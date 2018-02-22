Bayern, Heynckes: 'Real? Juve proved that we can progress...'

SHOW GALLERY

Bayern Munich will be playing against Real Madrid tomorrow in the return leg of their UCL match-up as the game will be played in Madrid. Real Madrid have a 1-2 lead as the winner will progress to the final of the competition. Here is what Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes had to say in his pre-game conference:



" The past is the past we have to look forward to tomorrow's game with confidence. We have to create scoring chances and we will have to be much more clinical this time around. We have to be more hungry and we will have to avoid making any mistakes. We know that it will be hard but at the same time, Juve showed that Real Madrid can be vulnerable at home. They are used to playing big games like this but we will give it our all for sure. We want to reach the UCL final and we know that we have the right qualities to arrive there".



You can follow the game live with us tomorrow on Calciomercato.com.