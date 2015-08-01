It looks like Bayern Munich are back in the race for James Rodriguez.

Carlo Ancelotti was involved in the efforts to bring the Colombian star to the Bernabeu, seeing as James was recruited in the summer of 2014, a year before Ancelotti left Madrid.

He was coming off a strong World Cup performance with Colombia, scoring six times in five games as the Cafeteros made it to the quarter-finals.

Rodriguez, 26, was signed for a stunning

He did enjoy his best season in Madrid under Ancelotti’s orders, scoring 13 times in 29 Liga starts.

The arrival of Zinedine Zidane on the Merengues’ bench has been very bad news for James, however, who has only made 31 Liga starts in the last two campaigns.

The Colombian has played well when given the chance, scoring six times in just over 1000 minutes’ worth of play this season.

(via Le10Sport) that the Real Madrid outcast is being considered by the Bavarian giants.€ 80 million from AS Monaco, but has struggled for playing time over the past two seasons.