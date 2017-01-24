Mehdi Benatia looks like he’ll be joining a new club at the end of this season. The Moroccan international joined Juventus in summer to return to the spotlight.

Formerly a star at Roma and a

​Though Benatia has played well in his time, he has been linked to a move to another Serie A club… or even the Premier League.

​Could this be Arsenal, who were

claim that Benatia is in a delicate situation, because he already knows that the Old Lady won’t buy out his deal at the end of the current campaign, and that owners Bayern are also not interested in using him.€ 26 million signing for Bayern Munich in 2014, the former Udinese man only started 26 Bundesliga games in two seasons at the Allianz Arena, and went on loan to Turin this year hoping to turn things around.Instead, he’s only made seven Serie A starts, despite the BBC trio of Bonucci, Barzagli and Chiellini having form, fitness and injury issues.