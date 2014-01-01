Bavarian giants Bayern Munich are reportedly leading the race to sign Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt, with Juventus and Barcelona also interested in signing the Dutch youngster.

De Ligt, who is just 18 currently, has been a very important player for Ajax this season and has appeared 19 times in the Eredivisie this season, 24 times in all competitions, scoring twice and assisting once. And his impressive showings have attracted the attention of a host of big clubs already.

While the defender followed Juventus on all of the social media channels some weeks ago, Dutch newspaper AD believes that despite interest from Barcelona and the Old Lady, Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign the 18-year-old sensation.

De Ligt is seen as the future of Dutch football and is a ball-playing central defender who is a product of the famous Ajax youth academy and made a debut for the senior national side as a 17-year-old against Bulgaria last year.

