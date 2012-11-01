Bayern looks to replace Robben, Ribery with Man Utd, Liverpool target
31 January at 12:1031 January 2018 may be remembered as one of the most infamous days in Borussia Dortmund history. Having already lost star striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal, SportBild is reporting rival Bayern Munich is on the hunt for their star teenager, Christian Pulisic.
With BVB is a selling mode, Bayern is looking to get in on the spoils. With Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben on the wrong sides of 30, the Bavarians need to get younger on the wing, and the see the American as an answer.
The list of top clubs interested in Pulisic is long: Manchester United wants the 19-year-old as well as Liverpool with former BVB coach Jürgen Klopp. According to the outlet, Pulisic’s market value is at 45 million euros, but Dortmund are going to hold out for much more as they plan to retain the 19 year-old’s services for long into the future.
The good new for Dortmund fans is that it appears Andre Schurrle will be staying put after a proposed move to Swansea fell through.
